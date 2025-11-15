Gardner-Webb visits Elon after Cuthrell’s 28-point game

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-3) at Elon Phoenix (2-1) Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -10.5;…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-3) at Elon Phoenix (2-1)

Elon, North Carolina; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phoenix -10.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Elon faces Gardner-Webb after Chandler Cuthrell scored 28 points in Elon’s 96-89 loss to the Marshall Thundering Herd.

Elon finished 10-4 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Phoenix averaged 12.2 assists per game on 24.9 made field goals last season.

Gardner-Webb finished 11-20 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 78.1 points per game and shot 45.9% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

