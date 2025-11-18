Gardner-Webb visits DePaul after Hudson’s 22-point showing

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-2) Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -21.5;…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-4) at DePaul Blue Demons (2-2)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Demons -21.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits DePaul after Jacob Hudson scored 22 points in Gardner-Webb’s 95-84 loss to the Elon Phoenix.

DePaul went 14-20 overall with an 11-8 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Blue Demons averaged 72.4 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 34.4% from deep last season.

Gardner-Webb finished 11-20 overall with a 3-13 record on the road last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 73.8 points per game while shooting 46.4% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

