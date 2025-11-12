Gardner-Webb takes on Virginia Tech, aims to break 3-game slide

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0) Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb aims to…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-3) at Virginia Tech Hokies (2-0)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb aims to break its three-game losing streak with a win against Virginia Tech.

Virginia Tech finished 19-13 overall with a 12-6 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Hokies averaged 16.0 assists per game on 27.5 made field goals last season.

Gardner-Webb went 11-18 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 70.7 points per game and shot 41.7% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

