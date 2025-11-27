Gardner-Webb takes on SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (1-5) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-7) Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces…

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb faces SE Louisiana at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have a 0-7 record in non-conference games. Gardner-Webb allows 92.9 points and has been outscored by 26.6 points per game.

The Lions have a 1-5 record in non-conference games. SE Louisiana averages 12.8 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Gardner-Webb averages 66.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 67.7 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.6 fewer made shots on average than the 11.4 per game Gardner-Webb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacob Hudson is scoring 11.4 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Jacob Hogarth is averaging 9.9 points and 6.9 rebounds while shooting 55.6%.

Jeremy Elyzee is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Lions. Jalen Forrest is averaging 9.5 points and 3.0 rebounds.

