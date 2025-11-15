Gardner-Webb takes on Hampton, seeks to halt 4-game slide

Hampton Lady Pirates (1-1) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-4) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb…

Hampton Lady Pirates (1-1) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-4)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb heads into the matchup against Hampton after losing four straight games.

Gardner-Webb went 11-18 overall last season while going 7-5 at home. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 66.1 points per game last season, 12.9 on free throws and 21 from beyond the arc.

Hampton went 4-15 in CAA action and 3-11 on the road a season ago. The Lady Pirates averaged 58.3 points per game while shooting 37.2% from the field and 25.8% from 3-point distance last season.

