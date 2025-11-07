Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs travel to take on the West Georgia Wolves

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1) at West Georgia Wolves (0-1) Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1) at West Georgia Wolves (0-1)

Carrollton, Georgia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia takes on Gardner-Webb.

West Georgia finished 13-17 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Wolves averaged 13.6 assists per game on 24.4 made field goals last season.

Gardner-Webb went 4-12 on the road and 11-18 overall last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 66.1 points per game last season, 12.9 from the free-throw line and 21 from deep.

