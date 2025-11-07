Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs to take on the Clemson Tigers on the road

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1) at Clemson Tigers (1-0) Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -31.5;…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1) at Clemson Tigers (1-0)

Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -31.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson hosts Gardner-Webb.

Clemson went 27-7 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Tigers averaged 7.4 steals, 3.5 blocks and 10.1 turnovers per game last season.

Gardner-Webb went 11-20 overall a season ago while going 3-13 on the road. The Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 78.1 points per game and shot 45.9% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

