Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs set to play the Clemson Tigers Friday

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1) at Clemson Tigers (1-0)
Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Clemson plays Gardner-Webb.
Clemson finished 27-7 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Tigers shot 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.
Gardner-Webb went 3-13 on the road and 11-20 overall last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 10.5 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
