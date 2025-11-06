Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs set to play the Clemson Tigers Friday

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1) at Clemson Tigers (1-0) Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson plays Gardner-Webb.…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-1) at Clemson Tigers (1-0)

Clemson, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson plays Gardner-Webb.

Clemson finished 27-7 overall last season while going 15-2 at home. The Tigers shot 46.2% from the field and 36.8% from 3-point range last season.

Gardner-Webb went 3-13 on the road and 11-20 overall last season. The Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 10.5 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

