Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs and the SE Louisiana Lions play in Wilmington, North Carolina

SE Louisiana Lions (1-5) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-7) Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions…

SE Louisiana Lions (1-5) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-7)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Friday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lions -8.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb takes on SE Louisiana at Raiford G. Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, North Carolina.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have a 0-7 record against non-conference oppponents. Gardner-Webb averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 0-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Lions have a 1-5 record against non-conference oppponents. SE Louisiana has a 0-4 record against opponents above .500.

Gardner-Webb averages 66.3 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than the 67.7 SE Louisiana gives up. SE Louisiana averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 5.6 fewer made shots on average than the 11.4 per game Gardner-Webb allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Spence Sims is shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, while averaging 9.1 points. Jacob Hudson is shooting 43.5% and averaging 11.4 points.

Jeremy Elyzee is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Lions. Jalen Forrest is averaging 9.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.