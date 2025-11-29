Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs and the Jackson State Lady Tigers square off in Conway, South Carolina

Jackson State Lady Tigers (1-5) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-5) Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jackson…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (1-5) vs. Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-5)

Conway, South Carolina; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State and Gardner-Webb square off in Conway, South Carolina.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 2-5 in non-conference play. Gardner-Webb has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Lady Tigers have a 1-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Jackson State is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.3 turnovers per game.

Gardner-Webb averages 56.3 points per game, 16.5 fewer points than the 72.8 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State averages 7.4 more points per game (70.5) than Gardner-Webb gives up to opponents (63.1).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nyla Walker is scoring 11.1 points per game and averaging 1.7 rebounds for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Amina Gray is averaging 10.6 points and 2.1 rebounds while shooting 48.0%.

Rhema Pegues is shooting 37.7% and averaging 11.5 points for the Lady Tigers. Leianya Massenat is averaging 10.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

