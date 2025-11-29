Gardner-Webb plays UNC Wilmington on 6-game road skid

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-8) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-1) Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-8) at UNC Wilmington Seahawks (6-1)

Wilmington, North Carolina; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits UNC Wilmington looking to break its six-game road losing streak.

The Seahawks are 5-0 in home games. UNC Wilmington is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 0-5 on the road. Gardner-Webb is ninth in the Big South giving up 90.8 points while holding opponents to 51.5% shooting.

UNC Wilmington averages 82.7 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 90.8 Gardner-Webb gives up. Gardner-Webb averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than UNC Wilmington allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Hodge is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Seahawks. Christian May is averaging 2.6 made 3-pointers.

Spence Sims averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin’ Bulldogs, scoring 8.0 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc. Jacob Hudson is averaging 11.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.