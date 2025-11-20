Gardner-Webb plays UNC Greensboro on 4-game road skid

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-4) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-3) Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb will…

Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (2-4) at UNC Greensboro Spartans (1-3)

Greensboro, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb will aim to break its four-game road skid when the Runnin’ Bulldogs play UNC Greensboro.

UNC Greensboro finished 25-7 overall a season ago while going 14-0 at home. The Spartans averaged 8.7 steals, 3.2 blocks and 12.4 turnovers per game last season.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 0-4 away from home. Gardner-Webb ranks eighth in the Big South with 17.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Amira Ofunniyin averaging 5.3.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.