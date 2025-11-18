Gardner-Webb hosts UNC Wilmington after Cox’s 20-point game

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-2) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-4) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UNC…

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (1-2) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (1-4)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington visits Gardner-Webb after Rori Cox scored 20 points in UNC Wilmington’s 80-56 loss to the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs are 1-0 on their home court. Gardner-Webb is ninth in the Big South with 18.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Amira Ofunniyin averaging 5.6.

UNC Wilmington finished 8-9 in CAA play and 4-10 on the road last season. The Seahawks gave up 66.4 points per game while committing 13.7 fouls last season.



