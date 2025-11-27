Gallagher leads South Carolina Upstate against Kennesaw State after 22-point outing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) at Kennesaw State Owls (3-2) Kennesaw, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-5) at Kennesaw State Owls (3-2)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate plays Kennesaw State after Cassie Gallagher scored 22 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 96-37 victory over the Montreat Cavaliers.

The Owls have gone 2-1 in home games. Kennesaw State averages 15.2 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Spartans are 0-4 on the road. South Carolina Upstate is eighth in the Big South scoring 60.0 points per game and is shooting 39.7%.

Kennesaw State makes 46.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.0 percentage points higher than South Carolina Upstate has allowed to its opponents (39.9%). South Carolina Upstate has shot at a 39.7% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points above the 38.8% shooting opponents of Kennesaw State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keyarah Berry is shooting 51.5% and averaging 18.2 points for the Owls. Shania Nichols-Vannett is averaging 6.2 points.

Gallagher is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Spartans. Aubrie Kierscht is averaging 9.3 points and 1.1 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

