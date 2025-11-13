Furman visits Northern Iowa following Wilkins’ 26-point performance

Furman Paladins (1-2) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-0) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Northern…

Furman Paladins (1-2) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-0)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Northern Iowa after Alex Wilkins scored 26 points in Furman’s 89-59 victory against the Columbia International Rams.

Northern Iowa finished 20-13 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers averaged 73.3 points per game last season, 13.3 from the free-throw line and 21.6 from deep.

Furman went 9-6 on the road and 25-10 overall last season. The Paladins allowed opponents to score 69.8 points per game and shot 42.2% from the field last season.

