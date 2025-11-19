Furman takes down Ohio Christian 79-44

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Asa Thomas had 22 points in Furman’s 79-44 win against Ohio Christian on Wednesday. Thomas also…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Asa Thomas had 22 points in Furman’s 79-44 win against Ohio Christian on Wednesday.

Thomas also added seven rebounds for the Paladins (2-3). Charles Johnston scored 15 points and added 11 rebounds and three steals. Alex Wilkins had 10 points and went 4 of 5 from the field.

Parker Penrod led the Trailblazers in scoring, finishing with 13 points and four assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

