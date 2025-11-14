Furman plays Northern Iowa after Wilkins’ 26-point performance

Furman Paladins (1-2) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-0) Cedar Falls, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -10.5;…

Furman Paladins (1-2) at Northern Iowa Panthers (2-0)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -10.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Furman visits Northern Iowa after Alex Wilkins scored 26 points in Furman’s 89-59 victory against the Columbia International Rams.

Northern Iowa finished 20-13 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers averaged 5.9 steals, 3.0 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

Furman finished 9-6 on the road and 25-10 overall last season. The Paladins averaged 77.2 points per game last season, 13.4 from the free-throw line and 32.7 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

