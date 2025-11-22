Furman Paladins to host the Clemson Tigers on Sunday

Clemson Tigers (3-2, 0-1 ACC) at Furman Paladins (2-4) Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Clemson travels…

Clemson Tigers (3-2, 0-1 ACC) at Furman Paladins (2-4)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Clemson travels to Furman for a Division 1 Division matchup Sunday.

The Paladins have gone 2-1 at home. Furman is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 1-1 on the road. Clemson ranks fourth in the ACC shooting 32.8% from 3-point range.

Furman’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.8 per game Clemson gives up. Clemson averages 63.4 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than the 73.2 Furman allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clare Coyle is shooting 59.6% and averaging 12.3 points for the Paladins. Lauren Bailey is averaging 5.0 points.

Mia Moore is averaging 13.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists for the Tigers. Rusne Augustinaite is averaging 12.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.