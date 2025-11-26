Furman Paladins and the Richmond Spiders meet in Orlando, Florida

Richmond Spiders (5-0) vs. Furman Paladins (3-3) Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Richmond and Furman play at…

Richmond Spiders (5-0) vs. Furman Paladins (3-3)

Orlando, Florida; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond and Furman play at State Farm Field House in Orlando, Florida.

The Paladins have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Furman averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Spiders are 5-0 in non-conference play. Richmond ranks fifth in the A-10 giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 38.1% shooting.

Furman scores 74.0 points, 7.0 more per game than the 67.0 Richmond gives up. Richmond averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.8 per game Furman gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Wilkins is shooting 48.0% and averaging 16.0 points for the Paladins. Asa Thomas is averaging 10.7 points.

Will Johnston is shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, while averaging 7.8 points. Aiden Argabright is averaging 13.2 points and 2.2 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.