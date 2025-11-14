Furman leads Army against Harvard after 20-point game

Harvard Crimson (2-1) at Army Black Knights (1-2) West Point, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts…

Harvard Crimson (2-1) at Army Black Knights (1-2)

West Point, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Army hosts Harvard after Jackson Furman scored 20 points in Army’s 114-59 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

Army went 12-4 at home last season while going 17-16 overall. The Black Knights gave up 74.9 points per game while committing 15.7 fouls last season.

Harvard went 12-15 overall with a 5-10 record on the road a season ago. The Crimson averaged 68.4 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 32.2% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

