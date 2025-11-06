Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Furman hosts Troy following…

Furman hosts Troy following Seng’s 24-point game

The Associated Press

November 6, 2025, 4:52 AM

Troy Trojans (1-0) at Furman Paladins (0-1)

Greenville, South Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy visits Furman after Theo Seng scored 24 points in Troy’s 103-97 overtime victory over the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Furman finished 25-10 overall last season while going 13-3 at home. The Paladins averaged 15.0 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 6.3 bench points last season.

Troy finished 16-5 in Sun Belt play and 9-6 on the road a season ago. The Trojans averaged 16.0 points off of turnovers, 13.2 second-chance points and 5.6 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up