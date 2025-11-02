Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Furman hosts High Point…

Furman hosts High Point to tip off season

The Associated Press

November 2, 2025, 3:42 AM

High Point Panthers vs. Furman Paladins

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3

BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts High Point in the season opener.

Furman finished 25-10 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Paladins averaged 77.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.8 last season.

High Point went 29-6 overall with a 12-4 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers averaged 6.1 steals, 2.9 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up