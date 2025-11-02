Furman hosts High Point to tip off season

High Point Panthers vs. Furman Paladins Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3 BOTTOM…

High Point Panthers vs. Furman Paladins

Rock Hill, South Carolina; Monday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -3

BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts High Point in the season opener.

Furman finished 25-10 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2024-25 season. The Paladins averaged 77.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.8 last season.

High Point went 29-6 overall with a 12-4 record in non-conference play during the 2024-25 season. The Panthers averaged 6.1 steals, 2.9 blocks and 9.8 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

