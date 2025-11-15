Furman hosts Campbell after McGowens’ 24-point game

Campbell Fighting Camels (2-2) at Furman Paladins (2-2) Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts Campbell…

Campbell Fighting Camels (2-2) at Furman Paladins (2-2)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts Campbell after Raina McGowens scored 24 points in Furman’s 90-89 win over the Georgia State Panthers.

Furman finished 16-16 overall a season ago while going 8-4 at home. The Paladins averaged 13.7 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

Campbell finished 22-13 overall last season while going 6-10 on the road. The Fighting Camels allowed opponents to score 58.7 points per game and shot 38.9% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

