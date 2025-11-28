Furman faces UNC Asheville, aims to end 3-game slide

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4) at Furman Paladins (2-5) Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman aims to…

UNC Asheville Bulldogs (2-4) at Furman Paladins (2-5)

Greenville, South Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman aims to end its three-game skid when the Paladins take on UNC Asheville.

The Paladins are 2-2 on their home court. Furman has a 1-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Bulldogs are 1-1 on the road. UNC Asheville is 1-2 against opponents with a winning record.

Furman makes 37.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than UNC Asheville has allowed to its opponents (35.6%). UNC Asheville averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Furman gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clare Coyle is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 6.9 rebounds for the Paladins. Raina McGowens is averaging 10.3 points and 4.1 rebounds while shooting 39.6%.

Nia Green is averaging 9.2 points, six rebounds and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Aileen Marquez is averaging 9.2 points and 1.7 steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.