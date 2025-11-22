Furman faces Queens following Thomas’ 22-point outing

Queens Royals (3-3) at Furman Paladins (2-3) Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts Queens after…

Queens Royals (3-3) at Furman Paladins (2-3)

Greenville, South Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Furman hosts Queens after Asa Thomas scored 22 points in Furman’s 79-44 win over the Ohio Christian Trailblazers.

The Paladins are 2-1 in home games. Furman scores 70.8 points while outscoring opponents by 4.0 points per game.

The Royals have gone 0-2 away from home. Queens averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Furman is shooting 44.0% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 44.6% Queens allows to opponents. Queens scores 16.2 more points per game (83.0) than Furman allows (66.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Wilkins is scoring 14.6 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Paladins. Thomas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers.

Chris Ashby is shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc with 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Royals, while averaging 14.8 points. Yoav Berman is averaging 15.2 points and 3.2 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

