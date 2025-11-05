Fulwiley leads No. 5 LSU against SE Louisiana after 21-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at LSU Tigers (1-0) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU…

SE Louisiana Lions (1-0) at LSU Tigers (1-0)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 5 LSU faces SE Louisiana after MiLaysia Fulwiley scored 21 points in LSU’s 108-55 victory against the Houston Christian Huskies.

LSU went 31-6 overall a season ago while going 20-1 at home. The Tigers averaged 84.8 points per game last season, 16.2 on free throws and 14.7 from beyond the arc.

SE Louisiana finished 20-2 in Southland play and 11-4 on the road last season. The Lions averaged 64.8 points per game while shooting 40.9% from the field and 30.1% from behind the arc last season.

