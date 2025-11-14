Fulton leads NJIT against Fairleigh Dickinson after 22-point performance

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-3) at NJIT Highlanders (2-1) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Fairleigh…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-3) at NJIT Highlanders (2-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Ari Fulton scored 22 points in NJIT’s 66-64 victory over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

NJIT went 6-25 overall with a 4-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Highlanders shot 40.0% from the field and 30.8% from 3-point range last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson went 9-9 in NEC games and 4-15 on the road a season ago. The Knights averaged 73.7 points per game last season, 13.9 from the free-throw line and 24.9 from 3-point range.

