Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Fulton leads NJIT against…

Fulton leads NJIT against Fairleigh Dickinson after 22-point game

The Associated Press

November 15, 2025, 4:42 AM

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-3) at NJIT Highlanders (2-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Ari Fulton scored 22 points in NJIT’s 66-64 victory over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

NJIT went 6-25 overall with a 4-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Highlanders averaged 65.3 points per game while shooting 40.0% from the field and 30.8% from behind the arc last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished 4-15 on the road and 13-20 overall a season ago. The Knights allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shot 44.1% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up