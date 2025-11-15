Fulton leads NJIT against Fairleigh Dickinson after 22-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-3) at NJIT Highlanders (2-1) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -1.5;…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (0-3) at NJIT Highlanders (2-1)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Highlanders -1.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Ari Fulton scored 22 points in NJIT’s 66-64 victory over the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds.

NJIT went 6-25 overall with a 4-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Highlanders averaged 65.3 points per game while shooting 40.0% from the field and 30.8% from behind the arc last season.

Fairleigh Dickinson finished 4-15 on the road and 13-20 overall a season ago. The Knights allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shot 44.1% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

