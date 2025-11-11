Fulton hits winning jumper, NJIT knocks off Loyola (MD) 66-64

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ari Fulton scored the game-winning jump shot as time expired and racked up 22 total points to…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ari Fulton scored the game-winning jump shot as time expired and racked up 22 total points to lead NJIT past Loyola (MD) 66-64 on Tuesday night.

Fulton also added 14 rebounds for the Highlanders (2-1). Jeremy Clayville scored 14 points while going 5 of 11 (4 for 7 from 3-point range). David Bolden shot 1 for 10 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with seven points.

Jonas Sirtautas led the Greyhounds (1-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points, seven rebounds and five blocks. Braeden Speed added 14 points, four assists and three steals for Loyola. Troy Cicero also had nine points.

NJIT went into the half leading Loyola 29-27. Clayville scored nine points in the half. Fulton led NJIT with 16 points in the second half, including their game-winner.

