Fruster puts up 25 as Eastern Illinois beats Nicholls 65-57

CHARLESTON, Ill. (AP) — Zion Fruster had 25 points in Eastern Illinois’ 65-57 win against Nicholls on Friday.

Fruster shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 9 for 10 from the line for the Panthers (1-1). Terry McMorris added nine points and hauled in 11 rebounds. Kooper Jacobi had nine points and shot 4 of 9 from the field.

Jaylen Searles finished with 20 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Colonels (0-2). Trae English added 17 points and two steals for Nicholls. Sincere Malone also put up six points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

