Fruster leads Eastern Illinois against Notre Dame after 25-point showing

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0) South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Eastern Illinois Panthers (1-1) at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (2-0)

South Bend, Indiana; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Fighting Irish -24.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Illinois visits Notre Dame after Zion Fruster scored 25 points in Eastern Illinois’ 65-57 victory over the Nicholls State Colonels.

Notre Dame went 11-5 at home a season ago while going 15-18 overall. The Fighting Irish averaged 72.6 points per game last season, 13.5 on free throws and 22.8 from deep.

Eastern Illinois went 4-12 on the road and 12-19 overall a season ago. The Panthers averaged 9.0 steals, 2.7 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

