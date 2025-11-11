Fritz leads Northeastern against Harvard after 21-point outing

Northeastern Huskies (1-1) at Harvard Crimson (2-0) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -4.5; over/under is 143.5…

Northeastern Huskies (1-1) at Harvard Crimson (2-0)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Crimson -4.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern visits Harvard after Youri Fritz scored 21 points in Northeastern’s 68-65 win over the Colgate Raiders.

Harvard finished 7-5 at home a season ago while going 12-15 overall. The Crimson averaged 13.7 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

Northeastern went 17-15 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Huskies averaged 70.1 points per game last season, 34.8 in the paint, 13.8 off of turnovers and 10.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.