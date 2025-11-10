Fritz leads Northeastern against Harvard after 21-point game

Northeastern Huskies (1-1) at Harvard Crimson (2-0) Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces Harvard after Youri Fritz…

Northeastern Huskies (1-1) at Harvard Crimson (2-0)

Boston; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern faces Harvard after Youri Fritz scored 21 points in Northeastern’s 68-65 win against the Colgate Raiders.

Harvard finished 12-15 overall a season ago while going 7-5 at home. The Crimson averaged 68.4 points per game last season, 28.6 in the paint, 13.3 off of turnovers and 8.4 on fast breaks.

Northeastern finished 17-15 overall with a 7-8 record on the road last season. The Huskies averaged 13.0 assists per game on 26.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.