Frison has 17, Chattanooga knocks off Tennessee Wesleyan 109-59

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Frison had 17 points in Chattanooga’s 109-59 win over Tennessee Wesleyan on Friday.

Frison went 7 of 8 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Mocs (4-3). Billy Smith scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and added three steals. Makai Richards and Teddy Washington Jr., both finished with 12 points.

Charles Neverdon finished with 14 points for the Bulldogs.

