Frison has 17, Chattanooga knocks off Tennessee Wesleyan 109-59

The Associated Press

November 28, 2025, 6:10 PM

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Jordan Frison had 17 points in Chattanooga’s 109-59 win over Tennessee Wesleyan on Friday.

Frison went 7 of 8 from the field (3 for 3 from 3-point range) for the Mocs (4-3). Billy Smith scored 15 points while going 6 of 10 (3 for 7 from 3-point range) and added three steals. Makai Richards and Teddy Washington Jr., both finished with 12 points.

Charles Neverdon finished with 14 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

