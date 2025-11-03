Fricks scores 16 as Marshall knocks off UMass 78-72

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Wyatt Fricks helped lead Marshall past UMass on Monday with 16 points off of the bench…

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Wyatt Fricks helped lead Marshall past UMass on Monday with 16 points off of the bench in a 78-72 win.

Fricks added five rebounds and three steals for the Thundering Herd. Wilson Dubinsky added 12 points and had nine rebounds. Caleb Hollenbeck went 4 of 8 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Marcus Banks finished with 18 points and two steals for the Minutemen. Leonardo Bettiol added 15 points, and K’Jei Parker had 13 points, six assists and two steals.

Marshall went into halftime leading UMass 38-37. Dubinsky scored 12 points in the half. Marshall turned a two-point second-half lead into a 10-point advantage with an 8-0 run to make it a 77-67 lead with 2:28 left in the half. Fricks scored 14 second-half points in the win.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

