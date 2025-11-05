Fresno State hosts South Carolina Upstate after Gregory’s 22-point game

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (0-1) at Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -9.5; over/under is 164.5

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate visits Fresno State after Karmani Gregory scored 22 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 87-75 loss to the Cal Baptist Lancers.

Fresno State finished 6-26 overall with a 5-9 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs shot 40.6% from the field and 31.4% from 3-point range last season.

South Carolina Upstate went 2-15 in Big South play and 2-14 on the road last season. The Spartans averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 83.5 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

