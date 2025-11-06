Fresno State Bulldogs visit the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-1) Bakersfield, California; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield squares…

Fresno State Bulldogs (1-0) at CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (0-1)

Bakersfield, California; Friday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Bakersfield squares off against Fresno State.

CSU Bakersfield finished 2-28 overall a season ago while going 1-13 at home. The Roadrunners averaged 49.9 points per game last season, 6.7 from the free-throw line and 15.3 from beyond the arc.

Fresno State went 19-15 overall last season while going 6-6 on the road. The Bulldogs gave up 64.6 points per game while committing 15.1 fouls last season.

