Fresno State Bulldogs square off against the New Mexico State Aggies

New Mexico State Aggies (1-4) vs. Fresno State Bulldogs (3-3)

Westwego, Louisiana; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State and Fresno State square off at John A. Alario Event Center in Westwego, Louisiana.

The Bulldogs are 3-3 in non-conference play. Fresno State is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

The Aggies have a 1-4 record against non-conference oppponents. New Mexico State ranks fifth in the CUSA with 11.8 assists per game led by Lucia Yenes averaging 2.0.

Fresno State makes 42.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.4 percentage points higher than New Mexico State has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). New Mexico State averages 52.2 points per game, 5.6 fewer points than the 57.8 Fresno State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ashlyn Rean is shooting 54.0% and averaging 12.7 points for the Bulldogs. Ava Marr is averaging 5.0 points.

Yenes is scoring 15.0 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Aggies. Imani Warren is averaging 10.6 points.

