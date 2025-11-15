Freitag’s 27 help Buffalo defeat RIT 80-64

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Freitag scored 27 points as Buffalo beat RIT 80-64 on Saturday. Freitag also contributed five…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Freitag scored 27 points as Buffalo beat RIT 80-64 on Saturday.

Freitag also contributed five assists for the Bulls (4-0). Noah Batchelor added 14 points while going 5 of 9 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) while he also had seven rebounds. Angelo Brizzi went 3 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

The Tigers were led by Josiah Turner, who recorded 13 points. Zac Ditzel added 10 points.

Buffalo took the lead for good with 10:50 remaining in the first half. The score was 50-28 at halftime, with Freitag racking up 23 points. Buffalo extended its lead to 70-47 during the second half, fueled by an 8-0 scoring run. Brizzi scored a team-high five points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.