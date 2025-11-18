Freitag scores 33, Buffalo takes down Vermont 94-90

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Freitag put up 33 points as Buffalo beat Vermont 94-90 on Tuesday. Freitag went 10…

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Daniel Freitag put up 33 points as Buffalo beat Vermont 94-90 on Tuesday.

Freitag went 10 of 20 from the field for the Bulls (5-0). Angelo Brizzi shot 5 of 6 from the field and 9 for 9 from the line to add 19 points. Ryan Sabol shot 3 for 12 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

TJ Hurley led the Catamounts (4-1) in scoring, finishing with 24 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Sean Blake added 20 points and eight assists for Vermont. Gus Yalden also had 17 points.

Freitag scored 11 points in the first half and Buffalo went into the break trailing 43-40. Freitag scored 22 points in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

