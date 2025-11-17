Freitag leads Buffalo against Vermont after 27-point game

Vermont Catamounts (4-0) at Buffalo Bulls (4-0) Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Vermont after…

Vermont Catamounts (4-0) at Buffalo Bulls (4-0)

Buffalo, New York; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays Vermont after Daniel Freitag scored 27 points in Buffalo’s 80-64 win against the RIT Tigers.

Buffalo went 6-9 at home last season while going 9-22 overall. The Bulls averaged 71.8 points per game last season, 33.0 in the paint, 12.0 off of turnovers and 12.4 on fast breaks.

Vermont finished 14-4 in America East games and 7-8 on the road last season. The Catamounts shot 43.4% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point range last season.

