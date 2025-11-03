Freeman scores 20, Anthony scores 15 in debut win for Syracuse over Binghamton, 85-47

SYRACUSE, N.Y (AP) — Donnie Freeman scored 20 points, William Kyle III added 16, and Kiyan Anthony pitched in with…

SYRACUSE, N.Y (AP) — Donnie Freeman scored 20 points, William Kyle III added 16, and Kiyan Anthony pitched in with 15 off the bench in his collegiate debut as Syracuse took down Binghamton 85-47 on Monday night in a season opener.

Anthony, the son of 10-time NBA all-star and former Syracuse player Carmelo Anthony, also had three rebounds and three assists.

The Orange started the game on a 10-0 run. Binghamton scored its first bucket six minutes into the game off a layup from Demetrius Lilley, who had a double-double for the Bearcats with 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Kyle, who transferred to Syracuse from UCLA, had five assists and a block in his first start for the Orange. He also recorded three dunks.

Binghamton committed 22 turnovers to Syracuse’s five, and the Orange recorded 11 steals. Naithan George had five of them. Syracuse scored 24 points off turnovers. Syracuse is now 6-0 all-time against Binghamton.

