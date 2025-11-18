Freeman scores 18, helps Syracuse hold off late Monmouth rally in 78-73 win

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Donnie Freeman scored 18 points and made two late free throws to help Syracuse hold off…

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Donnie Freeman scored 18 points and made two late free throws to help Syracuse hold off Monmouth in a 78-73 win on Tuesday.

Monmouth trailed 73-62 with 2:48 remaining, but went on a 10-1 run to cut their deficit to two points with 36 seconds remaining. Freeman was fouled quickly and put the Orange (4-0) up by four.

Jason Rivera-Torres was fouled with 10 seconds left, and made one of his two free throws for Monmouth. He had a chance to tie the game on a 3-pointer after a pair of missed free-throw attempts from Bryce Zephir, but came up empty.

Freeman had seven rebounds. Nate Kingz added 15 for the Orange on 6-for-12 shooting (3-for-7 from 3-point range). Naithan George tallied 12 points, nine assists and six rebounds with a pair of steals.

Justin Ray poured in 25 for Monmouth (1-3) on 6-of-11 shooting, 4 for 7 from behind the arc, and made all nine of his free throws. Stefanos Spartalis had 18 points to go with five rebounds. Jack Collins added 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and a game-high four steals.

It’s the first 4-0 start for the Orange in eight years. Syracuse entered the game allowing 46.7 points per game and no more than 50 in a game this season, leading Division I basketball in scoring defense, opposing field goal and 3-point percentage.

