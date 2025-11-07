Live Radio
Freeman leads Syracuse against Delaware State after 20-point performance

The Associated Press

November 7, 2025, 10:56 AM

Delaware State Hornets (0-1) at Syracuse Orange (1-0)

Syracuse, New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse hosts Delaware State after Donnie Freeman scored 20 points in Syracuse’s 85-47 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats.

Syracuse went 14-19 overall a season ago while going 11-6 at home. The Orange averaged 74.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 77.8 last season.

Delaware State finished 3-11 on the road and 16-14 overall last season. The Hornets averaged 78.7 points per game while shooting 46.1% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

