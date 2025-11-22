Franck Emmou, Mark Drone lead Texas State over Little Rock 65-56

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Franck Emmou and Mark Drone had 13 points apiece in Texas State’s 65-56 win against…

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Franck Emmou and Mark Drone had 13 points apiece in Texas State’s 65-56 win against Little Rock on Friday night.

Emmou also added five rebounds for the Bobcats (5-2). DJ Hall shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 12 points.

The Trojans (2-4) were led in scoring by Cameron Wallace, who finished with 14 points. Tuongthach Gatkek added 13 points and two blocks, while Braxton Bayless had 10 points and three steals.

