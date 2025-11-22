Live Radio
Franck Emmou, Mark Drone lead Texas State over Little Rock 65-56

The Associated Press

November 22, 2025, 1:52 AM

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Franck Emmou and Mark Drone had 13 points apiece in Texas State’s 65-56 win against Little Rock on Friday night.

Emmou also added five rebounds for the Bobcats (5-2). DJ Hall shot 4 of 7 from the field and 4 for 4 from the foul line to finish with 12 points.

The Trojans (2-4) were led in scoring by Cameron Wallace, who finished with 14 points. Tuongthach Gatkek added 13 points and two blocks, while Braxton Bayless had 10 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

