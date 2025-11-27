Foxwell, George score 19, Portland downs Long Beach State 93-73

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Joel Foxwell and reserve Timo George both scored 19 points to help Portland to a 93-73…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Joel Foxwell and reserve Timo George both scored 19 points to help Portland to a 93-73 victory against Long Beach State on Wednesday.

George had six rebounds for the Pilots (5-3). Joel Foxwell scored 19 points and added five rebounds and seven assists. Matus Hronsky had 16 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

Petar Majstorovic led the Beach (1-6) in scoring, finishing with 23 points. Cole Farrell added 13 points for Long Beach State. Christian Jones also recorded 12 points.

Up next

Up next for Portland is a matchup Monday with Stanford on the road. Long Beach State hosts San Diego on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

