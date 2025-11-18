Fox leads Yale against Rhode Island after 21-point showing

Rhode Island Rams (3-1) at Yale Bulldogs (3-0) New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5;…

Rhode Island Rams (3-1) at Yale Bulldogs (3-0)

New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -8.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Yale takes on Rhode Island after Riley Fox scored 21 points in Yale’s 86-79 victory against the Stony Brook Seawolves.

Yale finished 22-8 overall last season while going 11-0 at home. The Bulldogs averaged 81.3 points per game while shooting 49.0% from the field and 38.7% from 3-point distance last season.

Rhode Island went 18-13 overall with a 1-9 record on the road last season. The Rams averaged 78.0 points per game last season, 35.9 in the paint, 12.2 off of turnovers and 14.3 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

