Fox leads Yale against Rhode Island after 21-point game

Rhode Island Rams (3-1) at Yale Bulldogs (3-0) New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces Rhode…

Rhode Island Rams (3-1) at Yale Bulldogs (3-0)

New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces Rhode Island after Riley Fox scored 21 points in Yale’s 86-79 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

Yale finished 22-8 overall with an 11-0 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 81.3 points per game last season, 13.9 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from 3-point range.

Rhode Island finished 1-9 on the road and 18-13 overall a season ago. The Rams averaged 13.9 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.