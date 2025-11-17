Live Radio
Fox leads Yale against Rhode Island after 21-point game

The Associated Press

November 17, 2025, 4:53 AM

Rhode Island Rams (3-1) at Yale Bulldogs (3-0)

New Haven, Connecticut; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale faces Rhode Island after Riley Fox scored 21 points in Yale’s 86-79 win over the Stony Brook Seawolves.

Yale finished 22-8 overall with an 11-0 record at home during the 2024-25 season. The Bulldogs averaged 81.3 points per game last season, 13.9 from the free-throw line and 22.8 from 3-point range.

Rhode Island finished 1-9 on the road and 18-13 overall a season ago. The Rams averaged 13.9 assists per game on 26.7 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

