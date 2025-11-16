Fournier has 18, Jackson 16 to lead No. 15 Duke women past Liberty 71-57

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Toby Fournier scored 18 points, Ashlon Jackson added 16 and No. 15 Duke defeated Liberty 71-57…

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Toby Fournier scored 18 points, Ashlon Jackson added 16 and No. 15 Duke defeated Liberty 71-57 on Sunday.

Delaney Thomas had 12 points for the Blue Devils (3-2), who are coming off a 57-49 loss to West Virginia on Friday night. Arianna Roberts had 11 rebounds to go with nine points.

Emmy Stout scored 21 points for the Flames (2-2), Avery Mills added 13. Ify Nwaobi had 11 rebounds and eight points.

Jackson hit three 3s in the first quarter, the first capping a 7-0 start, and the Blue Devils led 19-13. She scored 16 points and Duke forced 17 turnovers, scoring 15 points, in taking a 41-27 lead at the half.

Liberty made a run to start the second half with Nwaobi and JaKayla Thompson converting three-point plays and Stout’s jumper cutting the deficit to 41-35. The Blue Devils, after missing their first five shots, made 5 of 6, three of them 3-pointers to push the lead to 17 at 55-38.

Stout scored the first six points for Liberty in the fourth quarter as the lead was cut to nine but Thomas scored six straight in an 8-0 run to secure the win.

Up next

Duke is at South Florida on Thursday.

Liberty is home against Virginia Wise on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.