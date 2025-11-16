Fordham wins 96-62 against Division-III Manhattanville

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Greene scored 19 points as Fordham beat Division-III Manhattanville 96-62 on Sunday. Greene went 6…

NEW YORK (AP) — Marcus Greene scored 19 points as Fordham beat Division-III Manhattanville 96-62 on Sunday.

Greene went 6 of 11 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range) for the Rams (3-2). Rikus Schulte scored 18 points while shooting 8 of 10 from the field and added eight rebounds. Abass Bodija went 6 of 6 from the field to finish with 15 points.

The Valiants were led in scoring by Chris Robinson, who finished with 17 points, five assists and four steals. Andrew Saint-Louis added eight points for Manhattanville. John Ranaghan also had seven points.

Fordham took the lead for good a little more than two minutes into the game. The score was 37-24 at halftime, with Schulte racking up 10 points. Fordham pulled away with a 14-0 run in the second half to extend a 24-point lead to 38 points. The Rams outscored Manhattanville by 21 points in the final half, as Greene led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

